All Rise, Baby Bombers Postseason Debut [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Anything can happen when one sees a full moon. On Tuesday night, with the full moon in effect, the Baby Bombers made their postseason debut at Yankee Stadium.

Lead by Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorious, Gary Sanchez and Company, the New York Yankees overcame a 3-0 deficit and their teammate Luis Severino’s postseason pitching debut to defeat the Minnesota Twins by a final score of 8-4.

For a full recap, click here. Following their Wild Card win, the Yanks will now face the Cleveland Indians in a best-of-five series. With that said, Yankees Win, All Rise…

Enjoy Bill Menzel’s photos from last night!