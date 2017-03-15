A Rivalry Between Cousins: Dominican Republic & Puerto Rico • Latino Sports

Yesterday’s game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic was so much more than a game between two baseball rivals. The history traces back to the 1800’s.

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Cuba were supposed to be one united country called La Confederación Antillana. That was the dream of the top leaders of each island fighting for their independence against the Spanish empire that had colonized the Caribbean for five centuries. The three islands had organized everything to finally defeat the weakening empire and become the country that they were dreaming to build. Unfortunately, the USA also interested in expanding itself into the Caribbean declared war against Spain when their USS Maine “mysteriously blew up” off the port of Havana killing over 300 sailors.

The rest is history, the US easily defeated Spain and that was the end of the Confederación Antillana. US took possession of all of Spain’s colonies.

That is the history of the Greater Antilles and that is also the reason why Cuba, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic are more than baseball rivals, they are like close cousins that always want to show each other up.

That’s why yesterdays game was the biggest event taking place in both the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Large TV screens were placed in many town plaza’s throughout both island nations allowing everyone who did not have have internet, or cable service to watch. The same with many Puerto Ricans and Dominicans in the U.S. who did not want to miss a game between the two countries who’s flag they love to wave.

