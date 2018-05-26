Texas Road Blues for NYCFC In Crushing Loss • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

NYCFC arrived in Texas with three points on their mind after winning 4-0 against the Colorado Rapids back in the Bronx last Sunday.

Head Coach Patrick Vieira made one change to his XI for this one, bringing back Anton Tinnerholm in place of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, selecting three central defenders, including Alex Ring.

The Boys in Blue picked right up where they left off against Colorado at the BBVA Compass Stadium, taking the lead through David Villa, who notched his 405th career goal with his first shot on 6′.

It followed a cross from Maxi Moralez which was cleared only as far as El Guaje, who let rip first-time with a stunning, thunderous volley to the bottom corner.

That made it eight for the season, tying Villa at the top of the early MLS Golden Boot running.

The joy wouldn’t last for long, as just a few minutes later, Yangel Herrera was on the end of a tough challenge and was subsequently stretchered off the field of play after a lengthy stoppage – Tommy McNamara came on to replace him.

Sean Johnson was then required to be at his very best in the following minutes – which he was: making two incredible saves to keep City’s noses in front.

However, there was nothing Johnson could do on 21′ when Houston equalized through Alejandro Fuenmayor’s back post header from a Houston set piece.

1-1 was the scoreline which held until the half-time break of an entertaining, intense game.

After the interval, Johnson was the first of the goalkeepers called into action, making a solid near-post stop on 47′ and another stunning rush to block at the striker’s feet just before the hour.

Roared on by the home crowd, Houston came on strong in the final half an hour, turning the scoreline around on 68′ as Tomas Martinez pounced on an errant pass out of the back, tapping home a simple finish.

The game was slipping through City’s fingers behind this rally from the home side but Vieira’s men found a second wind, aided by substitutes Jesus Medina and Tajouri-Shradi.

Berget and Villa both had opportunities but Houston punished New York on the break, with Elis tapping in on 79′ on the rebound from yet another world class Johnson save.

3-1 was how it stayed, meaning City went down to a third defeat of the young campaign.