Roberto Clemente Celebrated By Google • Latino Sports

Credit: Google

“Today we celebrate Puerto Rican, Hall of Fame baseball star Roberto Clemente, whose record-breaking on-the-field performance matched his groundbreaking off-the-field humanitarian efforts.” – Google Doodles

New York, NY – Friday morning and seeing that Google honored the life and memory of Major League Baseball and Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente is pretty cool. Have a nice day and enjoy the artwork. With that said, here’s one of his famous quotes…

“Any time you have an opportunity to make a difference in this world and you don’t, then you are wasting your time on Earth.” – Roberto Clemente