Roberto Joubert 14 K's Lead Puerto Rico to 3-1 Win Over Panama • Latino Sports

Puerto Rico’s fate was entrusted in the arm of right-handed pitcher Roberto Joubert who went on to strikeout 14 batters in five innings as Puerto Rico moves on with a 3-1 win over Panama Monday afternoon at Volunteer Stadium.

Luis D. Rivera was the starter of Monday’s matchup but was pulled out the game by manager Carlos Texidor in the first inning after Rivera loaded the bases with Panamanian Luis Valdes next to take the batter’s box. Joubert entered the game coming off the bench, walking the first batter he faced, scoring Panama’s first and only run of the game.

In a must win game, Joubert was able to get 15 outs in a total of 85 pitches before John Lopez secured Puerto Rico’s win on four pitches.

Panama’s 6’1” left-handed pitcher Arod McKenzie locked down the Puerto Rico lineup until he walked two straight batters in the bottom of the fourth inning, setting up Carlos DeJesus for a RBI double tying the game at one.

(Photo: LLWS)

Joubert kept a dominating pace, giving Puerto Rico an opportunity to come up clutch offensively in the fifth inning. McKenzie found himself with the bases loaded after hitting Angel Vazquez and giving up two successful bunts to Victor Cartagena and Devin Ortiz. Luis “Big Papi” D. Rivera kept a watchful eye as he was walked on four-straight pitches forcing the go-ahead run, earning the team from Guayama a 2-1 lead.

McKenize stuck out 10 batters, giving up three earned runs on three hits before exiting the game.

With a loss to Puerto Rico, the team from Arraiján, Panama has been eliminated from the Little League World Series. With a sole win against Canada in their first game in Williamsport, Panama exits the tournament going 1-2.

(Photo: LLWS)

Puerto Rico will go on to face the winner in the Canada vs. Mexico matchup on Tuesday, August 21 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium at 3 p.m. EST.