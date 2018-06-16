Rock Rubber 45s: The Documentary Trailer • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – For me, the best thing about spending my time at Yankee Stadium is that I’m able to focus on my tasks without the distractions of my everyday life. While the game is being played, I’m able to feel the Stadium’s rhythm that’s generated by the fans who are vocally and physcially expressing the flow of the game.

Speaking of game, in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yanks are pacing themselves to another win as they lead the Rays by a score of 2-0. Should the score hold up, then Luis Severino (9-2) will win his 10th game of the season.

While the game continues to play, I’ll continue to review my emails, reply to several of them, and grab a piece of fruit and a cup of coffee. In the meantime, here’s the trailer and information of a documentary that I believe will interest you. With that said, here’s the official trailer of the documentary, Rock Rubber 45s…

About the Documentary: ROCK RUBBER 45s is a cinematic odyssey exploring the connectivity of global basketball, sneaker, and music lifestyle through the firsthand lens of authentic New York City culture orchestrator Bobbito Garcia. The film explores García’s youth dealing with mistreatment, educational quandaries, identity, and loss as well as his ascension to self-determination as an adult freelance creative.

The ballplayer/author/DJ/filmmaker has carved an independent career that has inspired millions throughout the world, and has affected the growth and direction of the footwear, hip hop, and sports industries in the process.

About the Director: DJ Bobbito Garcia is the critically acclaimed author of Where’d You Get Those? NYC’s Sneaker Culture: 1960-1987. As an award-winning filmmaker, Garcia has directed DOIN’ IT IN THE PARK: PICK-UP BASKETBALL, NYC, STRETCH AND BOBBITO: RADIO THAT CHANGED LIVES, and his autobiographical documentary ROCK RUBBER 45s. Currently, “Kool Bob Love” produces his b-ball tournament Full Court 21™ in four continents, and co-hosts NPR’s “What’s Good With Stretch And Bobbito” podcast.