Rockies Dismantle Mets In Series Finale • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Following Sunday’s 13-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies, one has to wonder what exactly are the New York Mets fighting for the remainder of the season.

Despite taking two-out-of-three games from the Rockies, the atmosphere at Citi Field felt more as if the Amazins had lost the series. Prior to this loss, the Mets had crushed the Rockies 23-5 following the first two games of the series. What happened?

Colorado’s offense was too much for Mets LHP Steven Matz who surrendered seven runs as he suffered his third loss of the season in a career-low 1.0 inning of work. Already leading 7-0, the Rockies finished the game scoring 13 runs, on 18 hits which included a questionable inside-the-park home run for Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon.

In my opinion, I believe Blackmon’s 21st home run was a clean home run where the ball ricocheted back into the field. Regardless of the calling, seeing Blackmon hustle as he rounded the bases was breathtaking because it appeared as if he dared the Mets outfielders to throw the ball to home plate. They didn’t and score he did.

Unlike Matz, Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman had the support of his team’s offense as he won his sixth game of the season. In 6.0 innings of work, Hoffman threw 91 pitches, surrendered seven hits, one walk, two home runs and four earned runs.

Sunday’s series finale was all Colorado. The Amazins performed poorly and with the season now in mid-July, what exactly are they fighting for. Their National League East rivals, the Washington Nationals, hold a 13-game advantage over New York.

With a 41-48 record, New York is now 9.5 games back for the final wild spot. Currently they’re competing against Arizona, Colorado, Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh a place in the postseason. If you believe in late season slumps and streaks, then the Amazins have a outside chance of reaching the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Realistically, the best the Mets could do is finish above .500. For a team, who entered the season as contenders, they’ve been ravaged by injuries and poor play. While their offensive has produced excellent numbers, they’ve faltered when its mattered most.

For as consistent as the bats have been, the arms have been inconsistent. At this stage in the season, should the Mets take it one game at a time in an attempt to reach the postseason? Or, should they trade their ace pitcher Jacob DeGrom for the team’s future?

Who knows? For the time being, tune in, watch and always believe.

Game Summary: Sunday, July 16, 2017