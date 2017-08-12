A-A-Ron Sparks Eighth-Inning Pinstripe Rally • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Against their most bitter rivals, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees needed to win Friday night’s game at Yankee Stadium at all costs. Entering the game, the Pinstripes were 4.5 games behind the American League East leading Red Sox.

For the first seven innings of the game, Boston was the superior team. Home runs by Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi helped the Red Sox jump out to a commanding 3-0 lead. For seven innings, Yankees extended their inability to score with runners in scoring position to 15 failed opportunities. In layman terms, they were 0-for-15.

With six outs away from a win and extending their American League East dominance to 5.5 over their most hated rivals, the Red Sox simply collapsed. Prior to their eighth-inning meltdown, Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriquez pitched for 6.0 innings in which he struck seven batters. Rodriguez’s replacement, Matt Barnes, entered the game in the seventh inning. For his one inning of work, Barnes tossed a scoreless inning.

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, former Mets pitcher, Addison Reed entered the 8th inning. To make matters worse, he surrendered two hits and a back-breaking four runs. All of sudden, Boston, who lead for the first seven innings were now down 5-3 after the eighth. Down 5-3, the Boston failed to take advantage of Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s off night. Despite Boston scoring one run off him in the ninth inning, it was not enough.

For the Yankees, they needed to Friday night’s win. Their fans in attendance needed this victory because it gave them a reason to believe that the Bronx Bombers are still capable of winning the American League East. While baseball is indeed a team sport, the player who sparked the Pinstripes eighth inning rally was Aaron Hicks.

A-A-Ron’s two-run homer in the eighth inning not only shattered a potential shutout loss that would have set the Yankees 5.5 games behind Boston, it may have changed the course of their series. Who knows, Hicks swing may have changed the Bombers season?

On Friday night, A-A-Ron’s home run sparked a five-run inning as the Yankees rallied to win the game 5-4. Along with the runs, awoke a pro-Yankee crowd who after seven quiet innings woke up to a frenzy and demonstrated that this rivalry is far from ever being over.

As Joe Girardi pointed out in the postgame conference, “Winning the first game is better than losing the first game.” With that said, the second game of this three-game series in the Bronx takes place on Saturday at 4:05pm.

Game Summary: Friday, August 11, 2017