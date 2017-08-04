Rosario Shines As Mets Fail To Handle Dodgers • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – The Los Angeles Dodgers came to Citi Field Friday night as the best team in baseball and nothing changed. The New York Mets had to face Yu Darvish the Dodgers newest acquisition and Mets starting ace Jacob deGrom who admitted he did not have his best stuff.

That all added to another Mets loss, 6-0, in the first of a three-game series. Darvish had everything working in the first start with his new team that came to New York with the best ERA in baseball. The Mets were shut out for the fifth time this season as they continued to showcase rookie Amed Rosario.

Rosario with a single in the fifth inning, and in his first career game before the home fans at Citi Field, has a hit in all four games he’s played in the major’s going 4-for-15. He also got his first career stolen base in that inning. In his first at bat facing Darvish in the second inning, in the seventh spot of the batting order, Rosario struck out on swinging at fastballs of 95-93-96.

In due time, manager Terry Collins expects the 21-year old native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to grow and be that talented player the Mets and their fans have anticipated before his arrival. The first round pick of the Mets and considered a top two prospect in the game, Rosario enjoyed the moment of his debut in New York.

“It’s a pleasure and I am very thankful for the reaction I got from the fans,” Rosario said through a translator. “I just try to give it all everytime I go out there,” he said about facing Darvish. “He works the strike zone very well. I was looking for that pitch.”

Rosario said the wait to be called up was not at a desperation point. Mets management waited for the right time and with pennant hopes just about over at Citi Field, he will get the playing time and experience to build for next year.

“He’s a special guy,” Collins said. “He’s a special player and we’ll watch a kid grow. Season settles down you’re going to see a talented kid.

On the other side, the Dodgers hit three more home runs against Mets pitching, two off deGrom who had trouble getting his fastball going in the opening innings. Chris Taylor led off the game with a home run off deGrom and Yasiel Puig hit his 20th of the season in the second inning. Chase Utley hit a two-run homer off Josh Smoker in the sixth inning that opened the lead for Los Angeles, his 39th career home run off the Mets.

In four games against Mets pitching this season, the Dodgers have hit a club record 18 home runs.

“Threw a couple of sliders so it wasn’t all fastballs,” deGrom said. “They took advantage of my mistakes. Gotta eliminate that.” But this is a Dodgers team that is on pace to win 110 games as they have dominated the NL west division and with Darvish on the mound they are stronger.

As for deGrom, this was his second straight loss following his eight-game winning streak. It also snapped a his five game winning streak at home and and he had not allowed more than one earned run in any of his previous five home starts.

“I wasn’t able to locate,” he said. And the Mets could not locate anything off Darvish who was acquired to assure that the Dodgers go far this October in the postseason.