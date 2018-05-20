Rosario Sparks Mets Win; Sweep Diamondbacks • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Two home runs by Amed Rosario sparked a 4-1 comeback win as the New York Mets concluded their three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks on a warm and sunny Sunday afternoon at Citi Field. For the Amazins, this was their third consecutive victory and 14th comeback win for the season.

Complimenting Amed in the home run department was Asdrúbal Cabrera. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Cabrera blasted his 7th home run of the season of Diamondbacks pitcher Jorge De La Rosa. As a result, Cabrera’s homer produced two additional runs to give the Mets a 3-1 advantage. Moments later, Rosario slugged his second homer of the day to give New York a 4-1 advantage.

Unfortunately for D-Backs pitcher Jorge De La Rosa, his day ended with giving up back-to-back homers in the same inning. For Arizona, they leave Citi Field winless.

Prior to the rally, Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard had only given up one run in the second inning of the game. For the duration of the game, the Syndergaard and the bullpen struck out 11 batters while limiting Arizona’s offense to six hits and one run. Winners of three straight games, the Amazins improve to 4-1 in their current homestand. For the season, they’re 11-11 at home. Next up for the Mets, the Miami Marlins.

Game Summary: Sunday, May 20, 2018