Rough Day At The Office For The Amazins • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Five games into the 2017 season of Major League Baseball and the New York Mets have a 2-3 record. With 157 games remaining, there’s plenty of time for the Amazins to turn things around. On Saturday night, the Mets were once again gutted by their National League East rivals, the Miami Marlins.

On Friday, the Marlins swallowed the Mets by a final score of 7-2. Twenty-four hours, the Miami actually surpassed their run total from the previous game as they smashed the Mets by another final score of 8-1. In a losing effort, New York batted a woeful 3-for-31.

For a team named the Marlins, Miami has been a shark as they’ve chomped away at the Mets pitching rotation and produced a two-game performance of 15 runs. For the Amazins, their two-day performance has been on the borderline of pitiful and comical.

Since their Thursday night 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, the Mets pitching, defense and hitting have abandoned the team and their supporters. Things have gotten so bad that I’m concerned about how this is going to affect Mr and Mrs. Met. Losses like this can have an effect on relationships and I hope the Mets are strong enough to weather this storm.

Following Saturday night’s win, the Marlins secured their three-game series as they won their first series against New York for the first time in six tries. Marlins MVP of the Game would have to go to their LHP Adam Conley.

Prior to earning first win of the season, Conley allowed one hit, one run while recording six strikeouts in five innings. In six games against New York, Conley is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA. In those contests, he started five games where overall, he struck out 28 batters and allowed four earned runs in 29.1 innings.

Baseball being a game cruel reflections once again proved how one player’s performance will negate the effort of his opposition. While Conley walked away with the win, his rival, Mets RHP Robert Gsellman left Citi Field with his first loss of the season. In 91 pitches of work, Gsellman struck out seven batters, allowed six hits, and three earned runs.

With one more game to play before they head to the road, the Amazins have an opportunity to level their season record when they face Miami for the third time of their three-game series. With that said, enjoy the rest of the weekend and check out the pictures I took from Saturday’s postgame Fireworks Show.