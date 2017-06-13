Rough Outing For The Amazins, MysterioMania Info • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – For the New York Mets, Tuesday night was not their night. Following their 14-3 loss to the defending MLB Champions Chicago Cubs (32-32), the Amazins (29-34) had their four-game winning streak obliterated. With baseball being a long season, nights such as tonight are bound to happen. Following the loss, no excuses were made.

Mets starting pitcher for the night, Zack Wheeler, was rocked for eight runs in 1.2 innings of work. When asked about his performance, Wheeler candidly replied, “I didn’t feel it tonight.” While his response may not be the a popular, it was clear and honest.

For the Chicago Cubs, their nine-game road losing streak ended. Led by their offense, Chicago produced 15 hits, 5 home runs and a season-high 14 runs. With one win apiece, both teams will try to pick the final win tomorrow night. With nothing else to write, here’s a press release regarding the upcoming wrestling card, MysterioMania.

Game Summary