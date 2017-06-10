Rubén Tejada: Focus Got Me Back up Here • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx NY – Ruben Tejada quietly walked to his locker Saturday afternoon in the visitors clubhouse at Yankee Stadium. For the second straight game he was inserted in the Baltimore lineup and batting ninth at third base.

Because Manny Machado is day-to-day with left soreness to his wrist it gave Tejada an opportunity. It gave the 27-year old Panamanian native two straight starts. Last year, the one-time product of the New York Mets was a bouncing ball and saw some playing time with the Cardinals and Giants.

It has been that type of rough road for Tejada. He has also had numerous stints in Triple-A, and up until last week was with the Yankees Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre affiliate. There, he hit .269, with seven doubles, six home runs, 22 runs and 21 RBI in 37 games and had that opportunity when the Yankees signed him to a minor league contract in the off-season.

However, the Yankees are enriched with young talent, and in the infield. Tejada most likely would not get a chance to play in the Bronx and in a city he is fond of. The Orioles made the minor league trade and acquired Tejada on June 4th and it made sense with his versatility and experience to be with a big league club.

“I am just happy to be back up here,” he said. And after his two-hit debut with the Orioles Friday night, that went for a double and single, the lone Oriole to get two hits off the Yankees Jordan Montgomery, the confidence returned.

And for the moment, Orioles’ manager Buck Showalter can use Tejada’s Versatility to handle third base with the injury to the all-star Machado. Tejada is a natural shortstop but his tenure with the Mets saw him get plenty of experience at third and at second.

There is no telling how far this latest journey for Tejada will last. Machado is not on the DL and when he is able to return, of course the baseball decision has to be made.

“Have to enjoy the time and stay focus,” he said. “Come here and focus and do the same thing as last night,” He is not one to talk long and for the most part Tejada has learned to go with the flow and take it day-by-day.

He is a married man now, and a proud father of a two-year old boy. So life as a ballplayer does keep him away and during the journey of the past year, Tejada made his permanent home in Miami, Florida. It also gives him an opportunity to visit Panama and see his mother and immediate family that have been in his corner ever since the Mets called him up to play in New York at the tender age of 19.

He has recovered well from a broken right fibula that was sustained in Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS against the Dodgers. Of course, that was the defining moment and one that put Tejada down because of a seventh-inning collision with Chase Utley at second base, a play that changed the rule about intentionally taking out a runner at second.

Tejada says again, “That is the past.” And he wants that play and what happened to be that way. The Mets though are another situation because Tejada quietly does not understand all of the specifics as to why they did not tender his contract after he went down with the unfortunate injury.

“I wish them well,” he says. There is no bitterness when asked why GM Sandy Alderson let Tejada go after taking one for the team. All that matters now is that Ruben Tejada remained focused and always believed he would return to the big club.

Whether this is a short or long term stint with the Orioles, that remains to be seen. However if Tejada can give his manager good defense in the infield and some consistent hitting, and even with Machado back in the lineup, he stands a chance.

“I can do it,” he says. And that’s all you can ask for as long as the manager continues to have the same philosophy.