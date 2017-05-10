Running & Learning: Way to Go In The South Bronx • Latino Sports

Several weeks ago my friend and jogger, Joaquin Peña came by and introduced me to another fellow jogger, Justin Mashia who started this unique jogging group called Bronx Sole.

Every Tuesday, this group of runners gather by 149th Street and the Grand Concourse to meet and plan their exciting exercise of running through our Bronx community. However, what’s unique about this jogging group is that besides getting a workout they also are getting a bit of Bronx history. I guess the name fits well as Bronx Sole can also mean Bronx Exclusive and that they are. Justin, a young 37 year started the group last Fall to help promote a healthy life, but also to help Bronxites and those who do not live in the Bronx learn a little of the rich history of the borough. He wanted to see some of the positive sides of what’s not normally mentioned when people speak of the Bronx.

Therefore, Bronx Sole does not just run through the community, they also stop and learn about its rich history and therefore can understand the present better much better. Now how’s that for a unique run? You exercise and learn about a community and that is one creative way to make running and exercise fun.

Yesterday the group terminated their run at my house: Mi Casa Tu Casa, the first Bread & Breakfast and now Guesthouse in the South Bronx. We gathered in my garden and they learned of the rich history of these houses that are over 154 years old and the surrounding community. They also learned of the famous visit of President Fidel Castro to the Bronx that is theme of a book I recently wrote, Knockout: Fidel Castro Visits The South Bronx.

We have to congratulate Justin and his band of faithful runners who have taken jogging to a new level especially in a borough that is considered one of the unhealthiest in the state. Of the 62 counties in the State of New York, The Bronx is way down in the bottom of the list as #62.

According to a New York State report, The Bronx is the worst county in the state in both “health factors” and “health outcomes.” The former leads to the latter, with health factors like tobacco use, access to care, education and air quality influencing length of life and quality of life, or health outcomes.

Overall, the Bronx has among the worst health behaviors (diet, exercise, drug abuse) and clinical care (access to care, quality of care), as well as the worst social and economic factors (employment, income, community safety) and physical environment (water quality, housing, transit).

Thus anything as small as it may sound that a group like Bronx Sole does to run and point out the history of a borough that has been maligned with mostly negative past history is a welcome delight to all of us Bronxites. Congratulations to all the runners of Bronx Sole.