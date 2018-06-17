Sabathia's Solid, Offense Sputters, Yanks Lose • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Father’s Day Sunday, the New York Yankees offense sputtered to a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. For a team loaded with power, they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. What they lacked in scoring was completed was more than compensated by RHP CC Sabathia’s 10-strikeout solid performance.
Following Sunday’s loss, the Yanks three-game winning streak came to a disappointing end. In their six-game homestand, the Pinstripes went 4-2. Overall, New York went 13-4 in their last 17 games. If the Yankees have any chance of rebounding from Sunday’s loss, they will have to travel to Washington where they will face the Nationals in a double-header. The first game is a resumption of their suspended game from May 15. Thirty minutes following the suspended game, the Yanks will play the second game of the day.
Until the next time, I bid you adieu. Tune in, find out, Pinstripes all the way!
Game Summary: Sunday, June 17, 2018
- FINAL SCORE: Yankees 1 (46-21) vs. Rays 3 (33-38)
- WINNING PITCHER: Chaz Roe (1-1; 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 2SO, 0HR)
- LOSING PITCHER: CC Sabathia (4-2; 7.2IP, 10H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 10SO, 0HR)
- SAVE: Sergio Romo (3)
- HOME RUNS (Yanks): Aaron Hicks (8th HR/5th Inning)
- HOME RUNS (Rays): None
- ATTENDANCE (Paid): 46,400 (Sellout #9)
- TIME: 2:45