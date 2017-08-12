Salsa Concert @ Orchard Beach & Retire 21   • Latino Sports

El Bronx, NY – Tomorrow we will have Salsa concert at Orchard Beach that will be a double delight for many music lovers and for many baseball and Roberto Clemente fans.

Nelson González and his All-Star Band will entertain the crowd with his contagious rhythms that will make anyone move their body want to dance. Listening to good Salsa, especially Salsa played by veterans like Nelson González and his All Stars, like Nicky Marrero, Johnny Rodríguez and others that will surprise us as he does every year. Nelson brings a truly an All-Star band with some of the best Latin musicians in the salsa scene.

In addition to the great music, beach goers will also have the opportunity to support a great cause as the concert is dedicated to retiring Roberto Clemente’s # 21 from Major League Baseball. Every musician playing tomorrow supports the cause to retire Clemente’s number 21 and each have signed a petition to urge commissioner Manfred to do what his predecessor did not do and retire Clemente’s number 21.

There will be volunteers going through the crowd with the petitions to collect signatures for this great and important cause.

Latino Sports is proud to be the community sponsor to this annual event that is part of the Bronx Borough President’s Summer Concert Series. We also want to thank:

The New York City Parks & Recreation Department

The Bronx Tourism Council

Bronx Lebanon Hospital

Anyone interested in collecting petitions can come by our table located on the left side of the stage.