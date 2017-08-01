Sanchez and Tigers Pen Clutch Against Yanks • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Anibal Sanchez for 6.2 innings held the Yankees to two runs and six hits.

Then it was time to get the Tigers bullpen in motion. Sanchez, the righthander from Maracay Venezuela had never gone that long in a game but after 101 pitches it was time for that bullpen to take over. And the Tigers bullpen did their job with scoreless relief.

The Yankees have been a good come from behind team and on this homestand got two-walk off wins and both coming from Brett Gardner. The Tigers 4-3 win Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium came down to the final out and former Yankees reliever Shane Greene notched his third career save.

Sanchez, who has struggled most of this season was able to keep the Yankees from scoring and that did help the cause for starter CC Sabathia who got the loss in his 500th regular season career start. Sabathia, 9-4 was touched for four runs in 6.0 innings that included home runs balls thrown to John Hicks and Justin Upton.

The Yankees loss also dropped them out of first place a half game behind the Red Sox in the Al east.

Sanchez, in is sixth season with Detroit faced the Yankees five previous times in his career, 3-1 with a 4.03 ERA. This may have been his best outing against New York and a good fastball and consistent curve kept the Yankees off balance.

“He changes his speed on his pitches,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “Sinking his fastball, using his breaking ball.” The Yankees were 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight on base.

Sanchez told a few teammates that he was going to toss eight innings and attributed his good outing to a fastball that was sinking and cutting off Yankees hitters at the plate. He wanted to go the but manager Brad Ausmus did not push it.

“I just wanted to put the first pitch in the first time,” Sanchez said. “I was able to get the outs and that was good for me. I was more worried about what pitch would work for me,” he said about not letting the Yankee Stadium crowd and pressure get to him.

In the end it was the Yankees inability to get the big run home. And, that was also because the Tigers pen did their job. The Yankees had their chances and Greene, in his first appearance as a closer got the five-out save. He induced Matt Holliday to bounce into a 6-4-3 double-play tha ended the eighth inning.

The ninth inning became an adventure and after a pair of two-out walks, one intentional to Gardner, and getting an error on a pickoff that went bad, he got Clint Frazier to end the game on a fly ball to left.

“If he said get Gardy I would have done that too,” Greene said. But the decision was to ewalk Gardner and get to Frazier. That worked and the Tigers got the win with a chance to take the three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

As for Greene and his role as a closer, at least for this one night, he said. “When I run out of the pen I want my team to know the game is over.” The loss only hurt the Yankees when it came to the standings. The Tigers may have found a closer instead of doing the mix-and-match routine.