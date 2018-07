Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the Bronx…

La Mega and DJ Kazzanova will be hosting a summer celebration at the Domino’s located at 220 E 161st Street, Suite C in the Concourse Plaza on Saturday, July from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This family friendly event will also include a face painter as well as awesome giveaways from Domino’s and La Mega. Have fun and enjoy the weekend!