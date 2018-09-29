Saturday At Citi Field Is All Wright [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – From all of us at Latino Sports… Thank you, David Wright.
METS GAME NOTES (Credit: NY Mets)
THE CAPTAIN: David Wright is a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger recipient…He holds the franchise record for hits (1,777), RBI (970), runs scored (949), doubles (390), total bases (2,945), extra-base hits (658), walks (761) and go-ahead homers (87)…Wright hit .171 (7-41) with one double, two RBI, two walks and four runs scored in 12 rehabilitation games between St. Lucie (A) of the Florida State League and Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League.
SPECIAL DUO: José Reyes and David Wright will start in the same line-up tonight for the first time since September 28, 2011 vs. Cincinnati…The duo has started 878 games together (including tonight), the most by any two players in franchise history…Research courtesy of Elias.
THIRD BASE: David Wright last started at third base on May 27, 2016 vs. the Dodgers…Tonight will be his 1,572nd game at third base and his 1,571st start, both the most in team history
WRIGHT MOMENTS (Credit: NY Mets)
- June 5, 2001 – Drafted 38th overall by the Mets
- July 21, 2004 – MLB debut vs. Montreal at Shea Stadium
- July 22, 2004 – First MLB hit off Montreal’s Zach Day (double)
- July 26, 2004 – First MLB homer off Montreal’s John Patterson
- May 19, 2006 – Walk-off single off Mariano Rivera
- July 11, 2006 – Homers off Kenny Rogers in first All-Star Game in
Pittsburgh
- September 16, 2007 – Becomes the 3rd player in Mets history to join the 30 homer-30 stolen base club
- March 17, 2009 – Had a two-run walk-off RBI single for Team USA vs. Team Puerto Rico to send USA to the WBC semi-finals
- April 13, 2009 – First homer at Citi Field (off San Diego’s Walter Silva)
- April 27, 2010 – Collects his 1,000 career hit.
- April 25, 2012 – Becomes the franchise’s all-time leader in RBI.
- August 24, 2012 – Hits his 200th career HR off Houston’s Jordan Lyles.
- September 26, 2012 – Becomes the franchise’s all-time leader in hits.
- March 21, 2013 – Named Mets captain
- August 24, 2015 – Returns from DL and homers at Philadelphia.
- October 30, 2015- Hits the first World Series homer in Citi Field