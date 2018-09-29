Saturday At Citi Field Is All Wright [Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – From all of us at Latino Sports… Thank you, David Wright.

METS GAME NOTES (Credit: NY Mets)

THE CAPTAIN: David Wright is a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and two-time Silver Slugger recipient…He holds the franchise record for hits (1,777), RBI (970), runs scored (949), doubles (390), total bases (2,945), extra-base hits (658), walks (761) and go-ahead homers (87)…Wright hit .171 (7-41) with one double, two RBI, two walks and four runs scored in 12 rehabilitation games between St. Lucie (A) of the Florida State League and Las Vegas (AAA) of the Pacific Coast League.

SPECIAL DUO: José Reyes and David Wright will start in the same line-up tonight for the first time since September 28, 2011 vs. Cincinnati…The duo has started 878 games together (including tonight), the most by any two players in franchise history…Research courtesy of Elias.

THIRD BASE: David Wright last started at third base on May 27, 2016 vs. the Dodgers…Tonight will be his 1,572nd game at third base and his 1,571st start, both the most in team history

WRIGHT MOMENTS (Credit: NY Mets)