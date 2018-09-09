Fútbol At Yankee Stadium: NYCFC vs. D.C. United • Latino Sports

Photo Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – England and Spain’s record goal scorers had only shared a field in their storied careers on one previous occasion until Saturday’s showdown in the Bronx.

Last time Wayne Rooney and David Villa lined up in a tunnel together, it was the 2011 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley and the day ended with a winners’ medal around Villa’s neck.

Though there was no trophy on the line this time, El Guaje and his band of Blues were out to restore form and pride following a bitter defeat to New England on Wednesday night.

The NYCFC captain immediately set about providing the perfect response, volleying into the outside of the post on 4’ from an acute angle, just to state intentions.

On 11’, Taty Castellanos forced a strong save from Bill Hamid, setting the tone for a dominant opening half from Domènec Torrent’s men, who also went close through Alexander Callens from a great cross from Eloi Amagat.

Villa finally forced the ball into the back of the net on 38’ but it was ruled out for a perceived push on a DC defender in the buildup.

It only stayed that way for 13 second half minutes as D.C. United scored with their first attempt on goal, a header by Birnbaum from a Wayne Rooney free-kick.

Maxi Moralez almost found an instant response with a volley from six yards out which flew wide, while Ronald Matarrita forced an outstanding save from Hamid with an arcing effort on 68’.

It was starting to feel like there was a forcefield in front of the opposition goal for the second time this week, with Anton Tinnerholm threatening with a volley on 77’ and Castellanos getting into good positions on multiple occasions but there always seemed to be a D.C. defender or Hamid on hand to smuggle it away last ditch.

It felt like it was going to take something special to break through the D.C. resistance and that’s just what David served up with a brilliant curling free-kick which left Hamid no chance, with just three minutes remaining.

Despite more late pressure, 1-1 was how it stayed.