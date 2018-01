New York, NY – On Saturday night, professional photographer Steven Cuttler braved the cold weather to cover the second night of the the 25th PBR Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden.

After Round 2 of action inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) remains atop the leader board as he was the only rider to go a perfect 2-for-2. With that said, here’s Steven’s photos.