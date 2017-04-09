Saturday Soccer: Cosmos Win, NYCFC Loses • Latino Sports

MIAMI, Fl – On Saturday night and needing a victory, the New York Cosmos earned their first win of the 2017 NASL Season as they traveled south to face Miami FC in their second meeting in eight days. The Cosmos spoiled the hosts home opener with a 2-0 victory at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Miami’s newly renovated stadium provided the perfect setting for a thriller of a rematch. The venue’s new turf field gave the ball more bounce, and Miami a true home field advantage. Yet it was the Cosmos who got things underway. Forward, Eugene Starikov, got his first start with the club, as well as the team’s first shot on target in the 9th minute, forcing Miami keeper, Daniel Vega, into a one-handed save.

Miami controlled the ball well and was persistent in the final third. The home side looked to threaten the net on multiple occasions, but the Cosmos defense kept them at bay. Goalkeeper, Jimmy Maurer, came through with consecutive saves in the 18th minute, parrying a right footed shot from the right side of the box by Miami forward, Vincenzo Rennella, as well as a right footed shot from the center of the box by ex-Cosmos defender, Hunter Freeman.

As time went on, play got a lot more physical. Cosmos midfielder, Juan Guerra, was shown a yellow card in the 37th minute after trying to stop an advance from Miami forward, Kwadwo Poku. A Rennella pass from the right side of the box gave forward, Stéfano Pinho, an opportunity to open the score two minutes later, but his attempt from close range went off the post, much to the Cosmos’ delight.

Despite chances from Miami and an improved performance by New York, neither team was able to find the net before the break.

Danger was the theme going into the second half, as Miami came back from the break hungrier than ever, with Rennella testing Maurer from outside the box. The Cosmos keeper had another big save on a Baggio shot from distance. The post saved the Cosmos a second time after Poku’s shot on the rebound.

New York got their first goal of the year in the 58th minute, ending a 327 minute drought. Midfielder, Danny Szetela, headed the ball to the bottom left corner from a cross by the newly subbed in, Ryan Richter.

The teams continued to cause trouble to one another, keeping both back lines and keepers busy. Vega had to dive to make the save on Captain, Ayoze’s shot in the 64th, while Maurer, on the other end, worked hard to maintain his clean sheet.

As in last week’s game, tempers flared on the pitch, but couldn’t mar the electric atmosphere leading up to the Cosmos’ first win of the year.

The icing on the cake came when ex-Cosmos defender, Freeman, conceded a penalty in the third minute of added time, after a harsh challenge on Walter Restrepo. Ayoze stepped to the spot and put a left-footed shot in past Vega to give the Cosmos a 2-0 win on the road. The Cosmos are now tied with Miami atop the NASL standings.

This was an important win for New York, taking three valuable points home before heading into their bye week. The Cosmos will return to MCU Park on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00pm, as they host Jacksonville Armada FC.