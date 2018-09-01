Saturday At Yankee Stadium, BronxNet Clip [Photos] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Are you All In? On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees (85-50) are currently losing 1-0 to the Detroit Tigers (54-81) in the 4th inning. Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (9-5) is off to a bad start as he’s surrendered four hits and a run.

For the first time in a long time, I’m in no mood for small potatoes. I want steak and this morning was the day where I morphed from Player to Dealer. News flash… there is no shortcuts to hard work… none. With that said, enjoy the photos Daniel Budasoff took a few days ago. In addition, here’s the video clip of Julio Pabon appearing on BronxNet.

Synopsis: Latino Sports Founder Julio Pabon sits down with Rhina Valentin to discuss everything that Latino Sports does for the community which includes Celebrity Basketball Games, Family Health Day, 21 Days of Clemente and more.