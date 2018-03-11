Saturday's Home Opener at Red Bull Arena [Photos] • Latino Sports

Harrison, NJ – Games are played. Games are won, games are lost. In the case of soccer, games can also result in a draw. Players we remember, players we forget. If there’s one thing that will always remain is the feeling behind the home opener.

Outside of the matches and players, it’s the people we’ve known over the years who really remind us why we love the beautiful game. Regardless of who we support, how the league and soccer needs to change, the friendship/rivalry, and love for the game is and will always be there. Now if you only care about the results, here’s the full recap of the New York Red Bulls 4-0 commanding win over the Portland Timbers, click here.