Saturday's Photos: Orioles Victorious Over Cleveland • Latino Sports

 Saturday's Photos: Orioles Victorious Over Cleveland

Baseball

Saturday’s Photos: Orioles Victorious Over Cleveland

By

on

Bronx, NY –  It’s Sunday afternoon and I’m here sitting at the press box her at Yankee Stadium braving through the wind as I edit Saturday’s photos our photograper Dustin Livesay sent to us. For the time being, the New York Yankees currently lead the Toronto Blue Jays by a 6-1 score in the fifth inning. In the meantime, enjoy Dustin’s photos from Progressive Field as he covered the Cleveland Indians crushing 4-2 defeat over the Baltimore Orioles. With that said, enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

