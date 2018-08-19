Saturday's Photos: Orioles Victorious Over Cleveland • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – It’s Sunday afternoon and I’m here sitting at the press box her at Yankee Stadium braving through the wind as I edit Saturday’s photos our photograper Dustin Livesay sent to us. For the time being, the New York Yankees currently lead the Toronto Blue Jays by a 6-1 score in the fifth inning. In the meantime, enjoy Dustin’s photos from Progressive Field as he covered the Cleveland Indians crushing 4-2 defeat over the Baltimore Orioles. With that said, enjoy the rest of your Sunday.