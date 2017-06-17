Scherzer And Nats Pitching Dominate Amazins • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – Max Scherzer said the standings don’t matter at this time of year.

Yeah, they don’t because the Washington Nationals and Scherzer have a double digit lead in the division over the New York Mets after their 7-2 win at Citi Field Friday night. This night it was Scherzer recording his fifth straight double digit strikeout game and the Nationals continuing their dominance against the Mets.

It was Scherzer handling the Mets up and down in the lineup. And Mets manager Terry Collins devised his lineup to try and figure out how to get to the righthander. But Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce as the top three could do nothing, Bruce, though got to the weak link of the Nationals pitching woes hitting a line drive homer to right in the ninth inning.

A home run that went against the Nationals bullpen that continues to be their major issue. But when you have Scherzer, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and throwing his best fastball and slider, the task is difficult.

“He’s one of the best in the game,” Collins said. “You cannot let him take the lead. His location gets better. He’s not one to waste pitches.” The Mets know that Scherzer is serious business and also are aware that the Nationals, with the best offense in the National League, have that dominant pitching.

The only positive for the Mets came from Jose Reyes. Had starter Steven Matz not given up three home runs, perhaps the pitching of Scherzer, (8-4) would not be what the Mets would be talking about, Instead it is the continued domination of the Nationals at Citi Field, 5-0, and how they continue to get outstanding pitching.

Reyes went 2-for-3 with his fourth home run that went deep to the upper deck in right. Is this the point where Reyes can once again be a dominant part of the Mets lineup?

“I feel good ,” he said, “just try to do what I can and not put pressure on me.” Though his average at the plate still remains below .200 and that shows signs of a declining player. Despite the struggles, and with a series like this against the Nationals, Collins is sticking with his veteran infielder.

Said Collins, “Think Jose is frustrated. “Here is here for an opportunity to help us and hopes to move on.” Meaning move on with the two hit night and become more productive as there is speculation the Mets will eventually call up their top prospect, Amed Rosario.

Saturday afternoon, righthander Stephen Strasburg will attempt to continue that dominance against the Mets and widen that lead.