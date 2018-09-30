If You See Her, Say Hello [Expo Photos] • Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – On a beautiful and sunny Sunday afternoon, I’m sitting in the press box watching the New York Mets play their final game of the 2018 MLB Season. While I’m waiting for last night’s photos of Mets Captain David Wright’s final game in uniform, I’m listening to Bob Dylan’s song, “If You See Her, Say Hello.”

After covering last night’s Mets 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins, I hardly slept. Neverthless, I woke up early and went to my coffee house in the city for a double espresso. Guzzling my brew, she entered my shop and my life. We chatted, we laughed. As she left, I asked her out. While she didn’t say, “yes,” she didn’t say, “no.”

Nevertheless, I gave her my number. Will she call? Who knows? What I do know is that I’ve yet to receive last night’s photos. These things happen… life. No matter. As I’m listening to the chatter in the press box, I’m going to post last Saturday’s photos from the Sex Expo that took place at the Brooklyn Expo Center.

The experience was entertaining and while the preparation and the equipment were fun to learn about, I hope to learn about the best recovery process after a moment of physical connections between two or more human beings.

ABOUT SEX EXPO: Sex Expo is an upscale event that puts a stylish touch on sexual wellness, anchored by workshops hosted by top “sexperts” and exhibition halls showcasing a curated mix of cutting-edge products and services. The event empowers its diverse attendee base to immerse themselves in all the benefits of a healthy sex life. For more information, go to SexExpo.com. With that said, enjoy the photos…