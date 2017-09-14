Sergio Romo In A Tampa Bay State Of Mind • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York – Sergio Romo at one time was the premiere righthander out of the San Francisco Giants bullpen and with those three World Series championships in the odd years of 2010, 2012, and 2014. Opposing hitters were limited to a .203 average in that last championship year.

He is of Mexican descent, though born in Brawley, California a brief vicinity from Los Angeles. The success from those championships came to a sudden halt. The ferocious slider that became a weapon lost some sting and Romo went from closer to the setup role in his last season with the Giants. The Dodgers gave him a call and the slider was back but a right forearm disabled Romo twice and caused a setback.

That was a brief stint in Dodgers blue but that time enabled Romo to see his father more often who resides in the vicinity of Dodgers Stadium. You can’t keep a valued arm idle and Romo quickly rebounded when the Rays acquired him in late July from the Dodgers for cash considerations.

“We complement our starters,” said Romo Tuesday night at Citi Field after pitching an inning of scoreless relief. “These guys give a lot of effort and if I can match that effort, I like our chances.”

It wasn’t a National League game but a contingency series shifted to New York for the Tampa Bay Rays all due to the effects of Hurricane Irma. Roma made two appearances out of the pen as the Rays were the visiting team against the hometown New York Yankees.

This was an important series for Tampa Bay as much as it was for the Yankees. The Rays still have a slim chance of a postseason chance, one of six teams bunched for two AL wild card spots.Bullpens this late in the season are important so the acquisition of Romo, a five-time All-Star, was that important cog.

Steve Cishek, Dan Jennings and Alex Colome are a part of the bullpen mix. With Romo, a valuable addition, that is good chemistry as the Rays pen ERA ranks fifth in the American League. Romo in 25.0 innings has an ERA of 1.80, and five of his earned runs have come off the home run ball.

So, he has added to his cause about being in that mix He said, “Cash has the ability to mix and match. These guy go side to side and make movement.”

Tampa Bay lost two of three to the Yankees at their contingency home in New York. A Yankees sweep with 18- games remaining could have put an end to any postseason hopes. Romo kept his team in the mix with scoreless relief in that middle game of the series that was won by the Rays on a late inning home run ball.

“One thing I do feel, we are already in the playoffs,” said Romo. “These are playoff type of games. We are in a good spot. We need some help to move up a little bit. To still be in the race, playoff contention this time of the season is fun .”

However for Romo and his teammates fun was not the word to hear away from home. They awaited word about the aftermath of a devastating storm that hit the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. Word quickly spread that there was limited damage to many of their homes and the surrounding area.

The Rays were scheduled for a return to Tropicana Field for a three-game series against the division leading Red Sox Friday night. Romo said his residence and cars were spared from damage and looked forward to assisting with cleanup efforts on the off day Thursday.

“I enjoy Tampa,” said Romo. “I’m glad a majority of the city came out the way it did. It’s back to Tampa and the Trop. That’s home to us.”