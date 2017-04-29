Seriously, No Quit In These Yanks! • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Budasoff/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – Manager Joe Girardi said it was hard to describe his New York Yankees team and the way they hit the ball out of the ballpark. His Yankees used the long ball Friday night including five home runs in a hard to describe 14-11 extra inning win over the Baltimore Orioles in the Bronx.

Yes, hard to describe because this has become a Yankees team that is showing they will be around this season and by playing that good and come from behind baseball. Matt Holliday hit the walk-off three run homer in the tenth inning that erased an eight run deficit over the first place Orioles.

And on a night when CC Sabathia did not have his good stuff, a win like this is something the Yankees and their fans will look back on during the offseason. But the way things are going this first month of the season these Yankees may have a very short off season by playing baseball and deep into October.

“He kind of triggered something,” manager Joe Girardi said about Aaron Judge who has become the newest sensation in the Bronx. The second of two home runs by Judge started this incredible rally that showed the Yankees are not going to quit. Judge had his first career multi home run game an American League leading 9.

Girardi was not one of those skeptics who said his team had a minimal chance to compete this season. The rebuilding with youngsters and a mix of veterans provided that emphasis to compete but at this juncture the Yankees are more than competing. They are a team to be reckoned with and as April comes to an end tied for first with Baltimore in the Al East.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Girardi said. We’re down 9-1, and then we were down 11-4. They never quit. We have the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark and that’s what we did.”

Starlin Castro tied the game with a two run homer in the three run ninth inning. It was the fourth home run of the evening for New York, Castro’s fifth of the season and 16th run batted in. And as much as that home run was dramatic the winning drive from Holliday was more.

“I thought it had a good chance,” said Holliday. “I was hesitant to get too excited because Adam Jones is out there and if it’s just clearing the fence he’s got a chance to catch a lot of those.” It was the Yankees biggest comeback win in five years when they were down 9-0 to Boston in a game they eventually won 15-9 in 2012.

Said Castro about his home run, “We keep together and pick each other up. Just got up there to look for something to drive and it happened the right way. We are not going to take nothing for granted, keep fighting and not give up anything in anyway.”

At this point the Yankees don’t look like a team that wants to give up anything and not right away. They look to continue this good first month with two more against Baltimore Saturday and Sunday afternoon in the Bronx.