NFL's Annual Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards • Latino Sports

New York, NY – The National Football League and its teams will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of special events during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Nationwide, official sponsor of the NFL, have partnered for the seventh annual NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards. The awards recognize the contributions of Hispanic leaders in each NFL market.

Each award recipient will be recognized at a game or event in their local NFL market. With support from Nationwide, each recipient will select an organization of their choice that serves the local Hispanic community to receive a $2,000 donation.

Nationwide’s partnership with the NFL and support of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards is the latest in a series of rich and authentic relationships with the Hispanic community. The Columbus-based insurance and financial services company already has partnerships with Latina Style, the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Latino Professionals For America, and Prospanica.

Nationwide also provides resources, support and service to Hispanic consumers and business owners across the country. The sponsorship of the Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards aligns with Nationwide’s goal of partnering with organizations that share the company’s values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community.

“We are excited to partner with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Nationwide to celebrate the contributions of 32 individuals who are making an impact in their communities,” said Jaime Weston, NFL Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Each recipient is a role model and local hero. We appreciate the time and dedication each leader has devoted to making a difference.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL and Nationwide to honor Hispanic leaders who are making an impact on communities all over America,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

“It is important to highlight their leadership not only in the traditional Latino regions, but in recent-growing areas as well. Together with the NFL and Nationwide, we made sure that beyond the recognition there is an investment in local nonprofits. There is no better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month than to make a difference in the Latino community year round.”

“Nationwide is excited to be partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the National Football League to present this year’s Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards,” said Mike Boyd, Senior Vice-President of Marketing at Nationwide.

“Nationwide takes pride in working with groups who share our values of improving the lives of others and giving back to the community. We look forward to recognizing the charitable efforts of Hispanic leaders in all 32 NFL markets during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The theme of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month recognition is “Feel the Orgullo.” In Spanish, the word “orgullo” means pride. Latino players, fans, and coaches have a strong sense of pride not only in their culture but in their team and the NFL. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL and its 32 teams will amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos, and honor the positive impact they have had on the game and country.

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, fans can visit www.NFL.com/HispanicHeritage for a look at the personal stories of Hispanic players, past and present, who have left a lasting legacy on the NFL.

NFL teams will enhance the celebration with local efforts throughout the month including local community outreach in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The 2017 NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership Awards recipients are… click.