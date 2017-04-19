Seventh Inning Stretch: Luke Cage • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Flushing, NY – It’s the bottom of the seventh inning and the Mets now lead their National League East rivals, the Phillies, by a score of 3-2. An inning earlier and trailing 2-0, the Amazins had a power surge when Jay Bruce hit his fifth homer of the season. Not only was it a homer, it was a three-run homer and with the swing of a bat, the landscape of the game completely changed.

Moments ago, the Mets paid attendance for the game was announced. I wonder how many more people missed the game because of the 7 Train delay that took over two hours to resolve. Due to, “signal problems,” both sides of John Rocker’s favorite train were delayed for a couple of hours. The trains up running and can the Mets hold on?

With that said, here’s a message the fine folks from Marvel Comics sent me about their upcoming comic book, Luke Cage…

Harlem’s Hero for Hire is going solo once again this May, and the unbreakable hero is off to New Orleans to uncover a mystery stretching back to his very origins!

Today, Marvel is pleased to present your first look inside LUKE CAGE #1 – the hard-hitting new series coming from critically-acclaimed writer David F. Walker (Power Man and Iron Fist, Occupy Avengers) and rising star artist Nelson Blake II (Romulus)!

It’s big trouble in the Big Easy! Dr. Noah Burstein, the man who made Luke Cage into the unbreakable hero he is today, is dead. So when Luke heads to New Orleans for the funeral of his mentor and father figure, he’s looking for answers. Mysterious billionaires, a woman with a secret, super-powered gangs and more than a few shadowy figures lead Luke to the conclusion that there’s more to this death than meets the eye.

This Hero for Hire is on the case for free, and so help anyone who stands in his way! Cage is out for answers – and he’s not above using a little force to get them! The underworld of New Orleans won’t know what hit them when Luke Cage comes to town!

Don’t miss the first issue when LUKE CAGE #1 comes to comics shops on May 17th!