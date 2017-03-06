SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs. England [Photos] • Latino Sports

Harrison, NJ – For the record, I believe the United States Women’s National Team deserve the same pay as their counterparts, the United States Men’s National Team.

Year in, year out… the USWNT has continued to excel on and off the pitch. In addition, they have proven to be the best women’s soccer team in the planet.

As a result, fans of all gender and ages continue to pack the stadiums whenever they’re in town. With that said, let’s talk about Saturday’s day of soccer from Harrison, NJ.

In front of a freezing sold out crowd of 26,500 at Red Bull Arena, Latino Sports photographer Daniel Budasoff covered the USWNT second game of the SheBelieves Cup. As passionate as the spectators were, the USWNT could not muster a goal as they lost 1-0 to England. Courtesy of U.S. Soccer, here’s a breakdown:

Goal Scoring Rundown

ENG – Ellen White, 89th minute: A late corner kick by England was cleared by Tobin Heath and then landed on the feet of Lucy Bronze whose half volley hit the crossbar and bounced down in the box. Ellen White shook off both Julie Johnston and Becky Sauerbrunn and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Up Next: The USA will head to Washington D.C. to face France and wrap up the SheBelieves Cup at RFK Stadium on March 7 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, France and Germany played to a 0-0 draw, making the last date of games a day with everything up for grabs for all four teams.