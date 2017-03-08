SheBelieves Cup: USWNT vs. France [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Happy International Women’s Day!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I believe the United States Women’s National Team deserve the same pay as the United States Men’s National Team.

Year in, year out… the USWNT has continued to excel on and off the pitch. In addition, they have proven to be the best women’s soccer team in the planet.

As a result, fans of all gender and ages continue to pack the stadiums whenever they’re in town. With that said, enjoy Robin Alam’s photos from Tuesday’s rainy day of soccer as the USWNT was soundly defeated by France 3-0 in front of a crowd of 21,638 in the final game of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup at RFK Stadium.