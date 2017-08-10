SI Yanks In Walk-Off Fashion Take Second Straight From The Crosscutters • Latino Sports

Credit: Daniel Rivera/Latino Sports

by Daniel Rivera

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Class A New York Penn League Short Season is less than a month away from ending and the Staten Island Yankees (29-19) have struggled to scratch out wins of late.

However, any notion that the club is feeling the pinch and showing any signs of pressure to secure the top spot in the McNamara Division is nonexistent throughout the entire roster. The cliché axioms of “every game counts” and “a win is a win” are anything but foreign concepts to the team and they have adhered to these mantras all summer long.

“It’s good to walk away after a long game with a win”, Yankee third baseman Manny Argomaniz told reporters, after the teams second straight walk-off win against the Williamsport Crosscutters (24-21).

Argomaniz (1-4, 1B) had every right to express feelings of exultation. After all it was his hustle down the first base line – on a what could’ve been a double play – which allowed his teammate Kendall Coleman to score the winning run.

“Every time we win it’s a good win. No matter how they come. Any way they come they’re good wins”, laughed Staten Island Manager Julio Mosquera at the top of his postgame press conference.

The game didn’t get off to a pedestrian start but by no means was it an out-and-out slugfest. The Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) would draw first blood in the top of the 2nd inning on RBI double of the bat of RF Malvin Matos (1-5, RBI) to left field: knocking home 2B Brian Mims.

Willliamsport would tack on another run in the top half of the next inning on a solo homerun to right center field off the bat of 1B Greg Pickett (1-3, RBI).

Staten Island would respond in the bottom of the 4th inning with C Keith Skinner (3-4, BB, RBI) at the plate and runners on second and third Williamsport starting RHP Andrew Brown (2-3, 3.32 ERA) uncorked a wild pitch. This resulted in RF Timmy Robinson scoring the Yankees first run and 1B Ryan Krill (1-4, 2B) to advance to third. The second would come courtesy of an RBI single from Skinner which plated Krill home.

From the 5th inning on the score would stay knotted at two apiece.

Both starting pitchers were relatively solid in their respective outings. Yankee righthander Jio Orozco (1-1, 2.61 ERA) managed to pitch five innings, allow six hits and struck out seven batters. The two walks he allowed would be the only blemish other than the one earned run he surrendered on the previously mentioned homerun.

Orozco’s counterpart Brown would pitch one more inning than him. While on the bump he too would allow six hits but would only fan two batters.

Both bullpens were on lockdown mode for the most part. The Yankees three-man tag team of Alex Bisacca, submariner Greg Weissert and Eduardo Rivera banded together for six stellar innings of relief. The trio gave up only two hits, struck out nine Crosscutters and did not allow a single free pass.

“They’ve been the backbone of our team all year”, Mosquera told the press. “Since the beginning those guys have been out there competing and give us a chance to win.”

For Williamsport RHP Randy Alcantarra (4.0 IP, 3 H, BB, 3 SO) was a one-man gang of sorts in his scoreless relief appearance. Yet the bottom of the 11th inning would prove fatal as lefty Kyle Dohy (1-1) was unable to get the final out to send the affair into the 12th.