Slumping Yanks Lose Series To Brewers • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – On Sunday afternoon where both teams combined for 27 strikeouts, the New York Yankees dropped their three-game series to the Milwaukee Brewers in a 5-3 defeat.

Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka was off to another horrendous start as he surrendered two home runs in the first two innings of the game. Down 4-0 after two innings, the Yankees offense was unable to produce the necessary hits as evidenced by their 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position. No matter how close they got, it wasn’t meant to be…

The closest they got to giving the Brewers a run for their money was a their 3-run outburst in the fourth inning and Chase Headley’s three-run homer that was called back after it was rules a foul ball in the 6th inning. The only thing controversial about the call was how long it took the umpires to rule it a foul ball. Following that, the Yankees failed to score.

On a positive note, Yankees relievers tossed 4.2 scoreless innings. As a unit, they struck out eight batters while surrendering three hits and two walks. The only flaw they had was when Brewers Keon Broxton was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.

With the All-Star Break now in effect, the Yankees are in no position to even think about the winning the American League East. With a 45-41 record which features a 7-18 record over their last 25 games, the Pinstripes need to regroup and regain their form.

Game Summary: Sunday, July 9, 2017