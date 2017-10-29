Under Soggy Conditions, J-E-T-S Fall To Falcons • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

East Rutherford, NJ – Playing under heavy rain, the New York Jets lost 25-20 to the Atlanta Falcons. Losers of three straight games, the J-E-T-S are last in the AFC East with a 3-5 record. For a team many predicted would be 0-16, they’ve already overachieved.

As much as the weather played a role in today’s outcome, missing 2-out-of-4 field goals is what ultimately prevented the Jets from winning. For three quarters of the game, New York matched up well against Atlanta. By the end of the third quarter, the Jets lead Atlanta 17-16. Unfortunately for New York, the Falcons outscored them 9-3 and held on for the win.

As horrendous as the weather was, no one can take away the effort put forth by the Boys in Green. As flawed and young as they are, they’re playing hard this season. While majority of the results haven’t been in their favor, they’ve been entertaining to follow this season. Throughout the season, they’ve had their moments when they’ve flashed their energy and execution. On the flip side, they’ve also had plays that’s painful to watch.

With eight games remaining in the season, will coach Todd Bowles be able to lead the J-E-T-S to an 8-8 record or better? Will the offense be able to find their flow? Will their defense produce enough turnovers to give them a fighting chance? With their NFL regular season halfway over, New York’s second half of their season kicks off on Thursday, November 2nd when they face AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills. Until then, let it rain…

Tune in, Find out, J-E-T-S… JETS! JETS! JETS!

Game Summary: Sunday, October 29, 2017