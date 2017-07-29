Solid Pitching, Timely Hits, Yanks Win Sixth Straight • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – With the American League East up for grabs, the New York Yankees slim lead over the Boston Red Sox could change within a couple of losses. On Saturday against the scrappy Tampa Bay Rays, it came down to wire. In the ninth, with zero outs, bases were loaded, the Yankees pulled off another dramatic win.

With a game potentially heading into extra innings, Yankees CF Brett Gardner drove in the game-winning run. As a result, the Bronx Bombers prevailed 5-4 and continue to hold onto their slim lead over the Red Sox in the American League. On a day of matinee baseball, the Yankees utilized six pitchers. While the pitching wasn’t perfect, it was solid.

Making his second career start, Yanks starter LHP Caleb Smith never found his groove. In 3.1 innings, Smith struggled and in 40 pitches that he throw, he surrendered three walks, one home run and two earned runs. To be fair, the Yankees bullpen also struggled to contain the Rays. While Dellin Betances pitched well in the sixth inning, his teammate David Robertson didn’t. As Gardner pointed out, baseball is a game of peaks and valleys.

Entering the 8th inning and holding onto 4-3 advantage, Yankee pitcher David Robertson surrendered the game-tying home run to former New York Mets Lucas Duda. In hitting his 19th home run of the season, the former Amazin’ leveled the game at 4-4 and were in position of possibly taking a the lead in the ninth inning or force this game into extra innings. Fortunately for New York, neither scenario occurred as the Yankees won it in dramatic fashion. With a record of 56-46, the Bronx Bombers are 10 games over .500.

Winners of six straight games, the Yankees also secured their third series win. The difference with this team now and before the All-Star Break is that they’re getting the timely hits and solid pitching in crucial moments of the game. No longer relying on one dramatic swing to change the course of the game, this current Yankees offense are getting on base by any means necessary. So far, so good. Wait until the bullpen is in sync…

Game Summary: Saturday, July 29, 2017