Sosa & Cubs: Will They Ever Make Up? • Latino Sports

Sammy Sosa continues to be a recognized name in Chicago, but not all for the glorious period between 1992 – 2004 when he was the face of the Cubs franchise and during the home run chase with Mark McGwire. During those years Sosa was “The Man” in Chicago. Unfortunately toward the end of the 2004 season his relationship with the organization deteriorated where they eventually traded him to the Baltimore Orioles.

Today, with the Cubs winning a Worlds Series one would think that the organization and Sammy Sosa would warm up, forget the past and bring Sammy back in some capacity. However, if anything the relationship has gotten worse and don’t expect to see Sammy in a Cubs relationship anytime soon.

The following article explains more: SOURCE