SOU SOU Saturdays' Family Event [Information] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – A new season of SouSou! Saturdays kicks off this upcoming February 10th, 2018 presented by the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) in East Harlem, NYC.

SouSou! Saturdays are a monthly family-oriented art-making, dance, and music workshops held every second Saturday of the month at CCCADI at 120 East 125th Street, NY, NY. The program is inspired by the savings clubs tradition of the African Diaspora with a twist–a culture savings club for the entire family.

Attendees get to enjoy art, dance, music workshops, and many more activities that elevate the history and traditions of the African diaspora. They are ideal for families with kids (4-12). This season, CCCADI will be joined by Callaloo Kids on residency, a children’s media brand that promotes culture literacy, social awareness and puppet theater.

February’s Sou Sou, African Heritage SouSou! – Always Africa, will honor African Heritage through puppet theater presentations, art making, watoto African dance & drumming workshops

Upcoming Sou Sou Saturdays:

AFRICAN HERITAGE SOUSOU! | FEBRUARY 10 – ALWAYS AFRICA!

Celebrate African traditions through culturally-inspired art making and movement

SPRING SOUSOU! | MARCH 10 – MAMA EARTH AWAKENS

Make spring pop-up bouquets and enjoy a spring cultural presentation

SANKORE SOUSOU! | APRIL/14 – BRING A BOOK! TAKE A BOOK!

Free children’s library and Callaloo Kids theater

MAMI SOUSOU! | MAY 12 – CELEBRATE OUR MOTHERS

It’s Mama and me time with a presentation from Callaloo Kids theater

BABA SOUSOU! | JUNE 9 – CELEBRATE OUR FATHERS

It’s Baba and me time with a presentation from Callaloo Kids theater

Please visit http://cccadi.org/sousou to preregister. This program is made possible by NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Council Member Melissa Mark- Viverto [FY18] & New York State Council on the Arts.