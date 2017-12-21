South Bronx Children Had A Grand Pizza Time At Opening Of 21 Days of Clemente • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY: Approximately 200 children from South Bronx publics schools participated today in the 21 Days of Clemente students display. This is an annual event that encourages students to learn about the life of Roberto Clemente, the humanitarian and if they wish they can submit a piece of art, a drawing, a composition anything on Clemente to be displayed at the Roberto Clemente State Park.

Today two of the participating schools brought many of the students to view the display of all of the pieces that have been submitted thus far. Many of the students ran to find their work and were proud to see it displayed and show it to their classmates. This is a volunteer program and cannot be a class, or homework assignment.

This was the 17th year that this event is organized by Latino Sports to promote the values of what Roberto Clemente exemplified, his generosity and his humanitarianism. Julio Pabón, President of Latino Sports and founder of the event spoke to the children congratulating them for participating and remembering that it was in December 1971 when Roberto Clemente was travelling throughout Puerto Rico to raise funds to send supplies to earthquake ravaged Nicaragua. He reminded them how this month when everyone is with their families and out buying presents to give, Clemente was working to help others and died in a plane crash on December 31 taking supplies to Nicaragua.

He asked the students to be like Clemente to give and volunteers to help others. He asked if they were willing to do that? He received a loud Y E S response from the children.

Ms. Francis Rodríguez, Park Director officially opened the event welcoming the students to the beautiful park and congratulating all the teachers and staff and students for participating. She was proud to have the park display the student’s work and thanked Mr. Pabón and the sponsors for helping to make the event the success that it was.

After the presentations the students and staff were treated to a pizza lunch courtesy of Papa Johns and the NY Yankees.

Each of the students that participated will receive a certificate of achievement from the Bronx Borough President and tickets to a Yankee game. Both of these will be presented in the spring of 2018.

Latino Sports is proud to organize this annual event and would like to thank Ms. Francis Rodríguez and her staff for organizing the display at Roberto Clemente State Park; Mr. Brian Smith & the Yankees for the tickets and for arranging Papa Johns to donate the Pizza; Papa Johns for their generosity and Robert Sancho and Bronx Lebanon Hospital for their community support.