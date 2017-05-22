South Bronx United Is Hiring [Job Postings] • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – South Bronx United is hiring.

Director of College Placement and Alumni

South Bronx United seeks a full-time Director of College Placement and Alumni to work with the SBU Academy program, providing a pathway from middle school to high school to college to careers for 160 youth. She or he will work collaboratively with staff, volunteers, and soccer coaches within the overall mission of the organization to impact youth outcomes and organization development.

In the last five years, 100% of the SBU Academy students have graduated high school, 92% have graduated in four years, and 94% have gone on to attend college. We are looking for an individual to help continue us on this path and continue to improve outcomes for South Bronx youth.

The position helps prepare student-athletes for college, works with high school seniors through the college recruitment, application, and enrollment process, and continues to support program alumni progress towards a bachelor’s degree after they have left the program. The majority of youth served are from immigrant families and many were born outside of the country. Please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Read the full Job Description.

Volunteer Coordinator: NYC Civic Corps

South Bronx United (SBU) is seeking enthusiastic and caring individuals with a passion for youth and community development to serve as NYC Service Civic Corps members. Civic Corps members will serve as one of two South Bronx United Volunteer Coordinators, supporting the recruitment and management of SBU’s volunteers, a community of over 200 individuals passionate about youth development and community enrichment through sports.

The Volunteer Coordinator will specifically work to recruit and manage tutors, mentors, volunteer teachers, and soccer coaches. The member will collaborate with staff and volunteer leaders to strengthen volunteer processes and training materials with the goal of recruiting more volunteers, improving the volunteer experience, improving program quality through volunteer training and preparation, and retaining more volunteers for longer periods of service. Please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Read the full Job Description and learn how to apply.