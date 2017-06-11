Spider-Man Hanging Out At Yankee Stadium • Latino Sports

Bronx, NY – After five innings of Sunday Baseball at Yankee Stadium, the New York Yankees hold a comfortable 7-3 lead over their American League East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.

The game’s sole highlight has been Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hitting his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning. It was a three-run blast and it extended the Pinstripes 2-0 lead to 5-0 in the early going.

Other than manager Joe Girardi’s decision to utilize four pitchers in this scorching hot pre-summer day, it’s been business as usual for the Bronx Bombers. And just like that, Yankees RF Aaron Judge hit his 20th home run of the season to give his teammates an 8-3 lead. Judge’s homer was measured to sail 495-feet.

Two batters later, Starlin Castro blasted his 12th home run for the season. As of right now, the Bronx Bombers lead the Orioles 9-3. Next up to bat, Gary Sanchez. Before the Yankees score an extra run or 10, I want to talk about Spider-Man. Some see him as a hero. Others, especially J. Jonah Jameson, view the wall crawler as a menace.

For me, I always considered Spider-Man to be a Mets fan. I believe in an episode of the classic PBS show, The Electric Company, Spidey attended a Mets game. Doesn’t he consider Queens as his hometown? No idea… I’m kidding. I know Spider-Man isn’t real.

What was real back in 2004 was the time when Major League Baseball and Columbia Pictures had agreed to put a Spider-Man-2 web logo design appear on the baseball bases for several teams. After the outrage that it caused from both media and fans, Major League Baseball wisely decided not to follow through with the original plan.

To be honest, my 2004 self was disgusted by the idea. At the time, I believed that combining sports and marketing entertainment was absurd. Fast forward to 2017, I’m not even phased by the idea of seeing several movie posters of the upcoming summer movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming at Yankee Stadium. How one’s opinion change over time…

With that said, Yanks now lead O’s by a score of 10-3.