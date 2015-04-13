 Sports Beat: Play April Games In The Daytime • Latino Sports

Baseball

Sports Beat: Play April Games In The Daytime

By

on

1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Queens, NY – New Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred seems open to ideas for improving the game experience for customers.

He is trying to reduce the downtime between innings as well as making it more difficult for hitters to step out of the batter’s box between pitches. I would like to offer another suggestion that would win him plaudits. All baseball games played in the Northeast and the Midwest should be played during the daytime.

It was painful to watch Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, never a great early season pitcher, lumber through six innings on a cold, damp night against the Toronto Blue Jays in front of a sparse Yankee Stadium crowd last Thursday night. The conditions were only slightly better the next evening as the Yankees and the Red Sox engaged in a 19-inning marathon with the Red Sox that ended at 2 AM.

The teams played the following day at 1 PM. Of course there is no way of predicting when one of these elongated games is going to happen but for some strange reason a lot of them have occurred in the early part of the season.

1 of 6
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Related Items

About Lloyd Carroll

Lloyd Carroll is the Senior Columnist for the Queens Chronicle, an award-winning weekly newspaper that has served the communities of Queens since 1978. This article as well as many future articles will also appear at Queens Chronicle. In addition, Lloyd also writes for our friends over at NYSportsDay.com. In today’s world of online publications, we at Latino Sports understand and value the importance of collaborating with other online publications in order to showcase and create awareness of each other’s work and dedication to our respectable communities.

Recommended for you

  • Julio

    I totally agree. Climate change has to force us to look at the schedule of teams in the NorthEast in April. Opening day at Yankee stadium was more suitable for a football game than the summer classic. Perhaps they should start NorthEast teams in the Southwest, or south and come home after around mid April?