Sports Beat: Play April Games In The Daytime • Latino Sports

Queens, NY – New Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred seems open to ideas for improving the game experience for customers.

He is trying to reduce the downtime between innings as well as making it more difficult for hitters to step out of the batter’s box between pitches. I would like to offer another suggestion that would win him plaudits. All baseball games played in the Northeast and the Midwest should be played during the daytime.

It was painful to watch Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia, never a great early season pitcher, lumber through six innings on a cold, damp night against the Toronto Blue Jays in front of a sparse Yankee Stadium crowd last Thursday night. The conditions were only slightly better the next evening as the Yankees and the Red Sox engaged in a 19-inning marathon with the Red Sox that ended at 2 AM.

The teams played the following day at 1 PM. Of course there is no way of predicting when one of these elongated games is going to happen but for some strange reason a lot of them have occurred in the early part of the season.