New York, NY – A new infographic from SBO.net offers suggestions on what to drink while watching your favourite sports  as well as some fun facts about practical jokes involving Tom Collins, karate water, and how alcohol affected Rupert Holmes music career.

Everyone knows just how well a pint in a pub goes with watching the footie. But what do you have with the F1? What about the tennis? The rowing? Worry not  SBO.net has you covered.

The colourful infographic offers some ideas on what classic drinks might go with some classic sports, based on weather and temperature, shared history, and tradition, with explanations, and serving methods.

Vladimir and Kangaroos

As well as the pairings themselves, the infographic offers some interesting facts about the drinks, like:

Bloody Marys may be so-named as a mispronunciation of Vladimir, as the story holds that it was first made for Vladimir Smirnov  of the Smirnov vodka family.

Gin and Tonic came about as a way to stomach the taste of the quinine in tonic water, in order to prevent malaria  but doesnt contain enough to actually have a positive effect.

Almost all beers labels in the US have to be approved by only one man, who makes sure they arent misleading (and he once banned a label that had the King of Hearts on it in case people thought it had health benefits).

A vodka martini, James Bonds drink of choice, used to be called a kangaroo cocktail.

Guinness reached a hefty £6 million valuation in 1886 (as much as £670 million in modern money) despite never advertising and never owning a public house at that time.

Covering twenty drinks and sports, from Jägerbombs and snowboarding to vodka and ice hockey, its a journey through drinks of different cultures and flavours (and even different times of day!). What you put in your Bloody Mary is up to you  though we cant recommend horseradish.