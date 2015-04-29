Sports & Politics: Orioles COO Has No Problem Saying Like It Is! • Latino Sports

The recent protest that broke out into riots in Baltimore during the funeral procession for Freddie Gray a black man who suffered a fatal spine injury while in police custody has caused quite a bit of controversy throughout the country.

Watching news organizations like CNN continuously show videos of rioters looting stores and breaking private property makes it easy for many throughout the country to forget the cause of the riot and just focus on the “hoodlums, the “thugs” that many are quick to speak of without any regard to understanding the root cause of the problem.

That is why it is so refreshing to hear people like Baltimore Orioles Chief Operating Officer, John Angelos and son of team’s owner who recently spoke on the riots that broke out in the city.

Unlike what most of his colleagues and people at his stature might be saying, usually at the side of law and order and with little regard to the causes, Mr. Angelos shared his views that were quite different from those at his business and socio economic level. Mr. Angelos offered an accurate depiction of the riots and its cause. Something that very few at his level would have the courage, or worst the knowledge to say.

Much too often these major sports franchises are silent on issues that affect the very same fans that they are trying to attract. Sports franchises and their executives have always remained quiet and as in most cases totally detached from the community that they are situated in. That is why I am proud to publish below the full comments of Mr. Angelos and congratulate him for his courage and honesty to his Baltimore fan base. All other sports executives and owners should learn from his example.

“speaking only for myself, I agree with your point that the principle of peaceful, non-violent protest and the observance of the rule of law is of utmost importance in any society. MLK, Gandhi, Mandela and all great opposition leaders throughout history have always preached this precept. Further, it is critical that in any democracy, investigation must be completed and due process must be honored before any government or police members are judged responsible.

That said, my greater source of personal concern, outrage and sympathy beyond this particular case is focused neither upon one night’s property damage nor upon the acts, but is focused rather upon the past four-decade period during which an American political elite have shipped middle class and working class jobs away from Baltimore and cities and towns around the U.S. to third-world dictatorships like China and others, plunged tens of millions of good, hard-working Americans into economic devastation, and then followed that action around the nation by diminishing every American’s civil rights protections in order to control an unfairly impoverished population living under an ever-declining standard of living and suffering at the butt end of an ever-more militarized and aggressive surveillance state.

The innocent working families of all backgrounds whose lives and dreams have been cut short by excessive violence, surveillance, and other abuses of the Bill of Rights by government pay the true price, and ultimate price, and one that far exceeds the importances of any kids’ game played tonight, or ever, at Camden Yards. We need to keep in mind people are suffering and dying around the U.S., and while we are thankful no one was injured at Camden Yards, there is a far bigger picture for poor Americans in Baltimore and everywhere who don’t have jobs and are losing economic civil and legal rights, and this makes inconvenience at a ballgame irrelevant in light of the needless suffering government is inflicting upon ordinary Americans.