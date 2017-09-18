Last Weekend's Sports Stew By Carroll's Cuisine • Latino Sports

Credit: Cesar Diaz/Latino Sports

New York, NY – The Breeders’ Cup is thoroughbred racing’s biggest fall event and it will be held November 3 & 4 at arguably the nation’s most beautiful track, Del Mar, located just north of San Diego.

I recommend staying at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla which is only a ten-minute ride north on Interstate 5. The Hyatt has a heated Olympic-size pool. Ironically the heating is not necessary because it is normally quite warm in San Diego in early November. JetBlue has twice-a-day service between JFK and San Diego.

Horse racing fans who want to see an excellent stakes race that is a little closer to home should head to Parx (the old Philadelphia Park) in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, the Bucks County town that is just across the Philadelphia city line, this Saturday to watch the running of the Pennsylvania Derby. Irish War Cry, who won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct back in April is one the horses that is slated to run. Admission is free to the track.

Mets outfielder Travis Taijeron grew up just east of San Diego and he suggests that New Yorkers take in some of the Pacific Mexican beaches while in Southern California. “Tijuana International Airport is just across the border. You can park your car in a lot on the American side and then walk over to the airport. Flights to Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas are dirt cheap!” he told me during the last Mets homestand.

The Knicks made a smart acquisition by signing veteran free agent point guard Jarrett Jack who has always shown intelligence on the court. Jack knows how to spot the open man on the court and he is also adept at hitting three-point shots.

“American Ninja Warrior” has been a surprise summer Monday night hit for NBC as it tests an athlete’s strength, agility, and decision-making powers. One of the more popular participants has been Lance Pekus, better known to viewers as the Cowboy Ninja.

Pekus is a real-life rancher and he was able to simulate the obstacle course used on the show by arranging bales of hay and jumping to and off of them.

One of the most important computing skills children need to learn is coding. At last week’s Kids & Family Tech Expo media event, a number of toy and game manufacturers, ranging from startups as Little Robot Friends to well-known corporate behemoths as Lego are creating toys whose mission is to teach this key skill. Lego’s Guitar 4000 allows kids of all ages to build a miniature instrument that plays chords and notes.

Clothing styles have long been just a small part of New York Fashion Week. GBK Suites is a trade show where a variety of consumer goods producers gather to show off their latest products. The Long Island vitamin manufacturer, Nature’s Bounty, introduced a line of gummies that purport to help improve skin, hair, and nails.

In a similar vein, All Beauty Water displayed its latest flavored waters that contain electrolytes and antioxidants which also aid general health. On a slightly more decadent note, a Long Island City chocolatier, Milene Jardine, showed off its newest confections.