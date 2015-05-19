Sports & Beyond: Television Upfront Week • Latino Sports

Queens, NY – The second week of May is when the broadcast and major cable television networks present their fall lineups to advertisers and the media at what’s known in the trade as “upfronts”.

With viewers now being able to watch their favorite entertainment shows after they originally air thanks to the Internet and DVR technology sports has taken on new importance. Sporting events tend to be watched live by fans at home and that is a big premium for the advertising community.

ESPN president of sales, St. John’s University alum Ed Ehrardt, happily informed his audience of this indisputable fact at his network’s upfront. “The worldwide leader in sports” brought in name athletes as NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis to pose for photos with advertisers at the Miskoff Theater.

Ehrhardt also reminded the audience of the countless broadcast rights of top events that ESPN has the rights to including the college football championship games and “Monday Night Football.”

The MNF broadcast team of Jon Gruden and Bayside High School alum Mike Tirico discussed the 2015 schedule. They were aided by impressionist extra ordinaire Frank Caliendo who impersonated Gruden to perfection.

ESPN’s popular morning drive time tandem of Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic announced that they would be moving their show to NYC in February.

CBS CEO Les Moonves made sure that the world knew that the Tiffany Network owns the broadcast rights to Super Bowl 50 (the first one that will not use Roman numerals). Nine former Super Bowl MVPs , including Joe Namath and Phil Simms, walked onto the stage of Carnegie Hall carrying gold-plated footballs.

To nobody’s surprise, NBC Entertainment CEO Bob Greenblatt touted the success of the nation’s most viewed primetime fall show, “Sunday Night Football. The Peacock Network will be televising the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and NBC Sports chief Mark Lazarus had our modern day Mark Spitz, swimmer Michael Phelps, discuss them on the stage of Radio City Music Hall.

Fox Television executives surprisingly did not play up either the NFL or Major League Baseball packages they own but instead took pains to promote next month’s big golf event, the US Open, and the Women’s World Cup that will take place later in the summer.

Turner Entertainment announced that its popular NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Lefrak City native Kenny Smith had all just signed long-term contracts at its upfront at Madison Square Garden.

The quartet did a takeoff of their halftime and postgame shows at the upfront that was supposed to critique Turner’s upcoming slate of shows. The problem was that none of the four could recall any of the clips of the shows that were shown which couldn’t have made Turner executives happy. Incidentally, Forest Hills native, comedian Billy Eichner, will have a show on Tru TV this fall.