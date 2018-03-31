SPOTLIGHT PLAYER PROFILE: José Berríos • Latino Sports

José, who hails from his native Puerto Rico, made his Major League Baseball debut on April 27, 2016. At 21 years old, he became the youngest Twin to debut as a starting pitcher since Pat Mahomes in 1992. He was named International League All-Star in 2016, as well as the Twins second-best prospect entering 2016.

José pitched for Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, going 1-0 with 10 strikeouts in two games, helping them win a silver medal. He has been constantly involved with giving back to the community in Minnesota and Puerto Rico, helping with Hurricane María efforts after disaster struck his homeland. He says that if he wasn’t a Major League player, he would choose a career that allows him to teach.

Good luck in the upcoming season, José Berríos!

Twitter: @JOLaMaKina