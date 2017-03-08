Spring Training: Mets Defeat Red Sox [Photos] • Latino Sports

New York, NY – Before the New York Mets return back to Citi Field for their 2017 MLB Season, the Amazin’s are currently in Florida tuning up in Spring Training.

On Tuesday, they defeated their ’86 World Series opponent, the Boston Red Sox 8-7. With that said, enjoy the photos taken by our friend and iconic Professional Wrestling photographer, George Napolitano.

As a bonus, you’ll have the opportunity to view pictures of former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Quarterback, Tim Tebow. Making his spring training debut, Tebow went 0-for-3. For his efforts, he also collected a couple of strikeouts.

Until Opening Day at Citi Field arrive, enjoy the weather!