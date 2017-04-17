 St. Louis Fans In The South Bronx? • Latino Sports

St. Louis Fans In The South Bronx?

South Bronx, NY: I knew something strange was happening in Yankee village when three guests registered at Mi Casa Tu Casa guesthouse and all three were wearing red St. Louis apparel. I asked them if they knew each other and they answered NO.

Two of the first guest that registered at the nearby Mi Casa Tu Casa guesthouse showing off heir Cardinals signage. (Photo Latino Sports)

That was the first time in the history of the guesthouse (that is walking distance to Yankee stadium) that so many guest came to watch a game that the visiting fans were not Yankee fans, but fans of the opposing team.

That definitely got my attention, so I ventured over to Yankee stadium over the three game series and sure enough I saw more red apparel and proof that this first Interleague game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees had many more Cardinal fans than expected.

Out of town fans that came to enjoy their favorite team while enjoying their visit to the new Yankee stadium. (Photo Latino Sports)

After interviewing a few of them I learned the following: All of them were tourist, not one of them lived in the Bronx, or New York and that’s good news for the Yankees.

All of them had taken advantage of the Passover Holiday weekend where many had Good Friday off from work, thereby giving them a long weekend to take a mini-vacation to come to New York and see their Cardinals team and also see New York and visit Yankee stadium.

This is one of the good things that interleague play can take credit for. It allows for fans to experience games that their local teams would normally not get to see. For example, to see a series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees is for many who know the history of baseball a reminder of two of the games most premier teams play each other as they did in five previous World Series.

Their last World Series match up was in 1964, which the Cardinals won in seven games. Prior to that the teams had faced each other four times; each team had won twice, the Yankees winning in 1928 and 1943, and the Cardinals in 1926 and 1942.

Another Mi Casa Tu Casa guest who went to all three games and sported his Cardinal apparel throughout. (Photo Latino Sports)

I guess if I was a Cardinal fan living outside of New York City, I too would want to come to Yankee stadium and see both of these teams play each other because this is definitely one World Series rivalry.

 

 

 

 

About Julio Pabón

Julio is President and Founder of Latino Sports LLC., the parent company of Latinosports.com. Julio is a product of the South Bronx where he still lives and runs his businesses. Julio has written and has been interviewed for numerous publication and networks on sports & political issues. He has been an activist promoting social justice and respect for all communities. He is a recognized motivational speaker, was an adjunct professor of American History and presently volunteer's as a lecturer in local South Bronx High Schools. His primary goal is to make Latinosports.com a multi-facet sports portal that will engender social and economic empowerment to the Latino community.